Elizabeth "Lib" Maynor

CLINTON — Elizabeth "Lib" Maynor, 72, of 2080 Indian Town Road, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10 at Holly Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Hedrick Jones, Rev. Mark Fields, Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and Rev. Wilda Faircloth officiating.

Lib, born in 1948 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Chasie Roland Jacobs and Sarah Leola Emanuel Jacobs. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Marvin Maynor and brother, James L. Jacobs and Prentice "Sunny" Jacobs and sister, Earlene Hunt.

Survivors include: sons, Mickey Maynor and Timothy Maynor; daughter, Felicia Williams (Clay); grandchildren, Sarah Tadeo, Gage Allen, Charles Allen, Jessie Allen Creech, Lucas and Marley Williams; great-grandchildren, Isabela Tadeo; brothers and sisters, Sandra Hunt, Glendale Jacobs (Debbie), Billy Jacobs (Ann), Carrie Ammons and Rev. Ricky Jacobs (Linda).

