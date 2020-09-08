1/
Elizabeth "Lib" Maynor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth "Lib" Maynor

CLINTON — Elizabeth "Lib" Maynor, 72, of 2080 Indian Town Road, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10 at Holly Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Hedrick Jones, Rev. Mark Fields, Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and Rev. Wilda Faircloth officiating.

Lib, born in 1948 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Chasie Roland Jacobs and Sarah Leola Emanuel Jacobs. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Marvin Maynor and brother, James L. Jacobs and Prentice "Sunny" Jacobs and sister, Earlene Hunt.

Survivors include: sons, Mickey Maynor and Timothy Maynor; daughter, Felicia Williams (Clay); grandchildren, Sarah Tadeo, Gage Allen, Charles Allen, Jessie Allen Creech, Lucas and Marley Williams; great-grandchildren, Isabela Tadeo; brothers and sisters, Sandra Hunt, Glendale Jacobs (Debbie), Billy Jacobs (Ann), Carrie Ammons and Rev. Ricky Jacobs (Linda).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved