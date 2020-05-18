Elizabeth Phillips CLINTON — Mrs. Elizabeth Phillips, 81, of 110 Beaver Dam Drive, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Oaks at Whitaker Glen-Mayview, Raleigh, NC. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Worley Funeral Home with Pastor David Marable officiating. The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery. The viewing will be held from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Worley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 18 to May 19, 2020.