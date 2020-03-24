Elizabeth Verona Norris Hall

CLINTON— Elizabeth Verona Norris Hall, 83, of 120 Southwood Drive, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

No services are being planned but anyone who would like to visit the family will be welcome at the home of her daughter, Tammy Holland at 1245 Beulah Road, Clinton, NC.

Elizabeth, born in 1936 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Fletcher and Nora Norris. She was a care giver.

Survivors include: son, Billy DeWayne Smith and wife Cindy; daughters, Vickie Haney and husband Nelson and Tammy Holland and husband Fletcher; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Tart of Raleigh; and brother, Larry Norris of Fayetteville.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Mary Gran Nursing Center for all the love and care shown to their Mother. Another thank you to staff at the Dairy Queen for their kindness. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.