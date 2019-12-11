Elizabeth Vonnrau (Faircloth) Arechiga

AUTRYVILLE — Elizabeth Vonnrau (Faircloth) Arechiga, 81, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Harnett Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunn.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Michael Bartlett and Bishop Lacy Autry. Burial will follow at Brock-Johnson Family Cemetery in Autryville.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

She was born in Sampson County to the late Irvin Hales Faircloth and Lena Bell Fann Autry. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Esco Faircloth; and sisters, Joyce Faircloth Autry, Swannie Faircloth Jones and Audrey Faircloth Walker.

She retired with over 30 years of service as a Civil Service Employee with the Social Security Administration in California.

She is survived by her brother, Plato Faircloth of Autryville; and nine nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lottie Moons Organization (Foreign Missions) of your local church.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.