CLINTON — Mrs. Ella Mae Royal, 90, of Salemburg, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Prentice Murphy officiating. Burial in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the funeral home. The family will be present from 6 to 7 p.m.

