ROSEBORO — Mrs. Ellen Rose Blanton, 75, of 705 Bullard St., passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Eastover Gardens Nursing Home, Eastover.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at Simon Temple AME Zion Church, Fayetteville, with the Rev. Brian R. Thompson Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

The visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the church with the family present.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.