FUQUAY VARINA — Mrs. Elma Joyce Daughtry Honeycutt, 88, of Fuquay Varina (formerly of Clinton) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Avendelle at Fuquay.

Funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon, March 17, at 2 p.m. at Grove Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Shook officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on January 28, 1931 in Sampson County, Elma Joyce was the daughter of the late Henry and Annie Pope Daughtry and widow to Willard "Thump" Honeycutt. She was a lifelong member of Grove Park Baptist Church and sang in the choir for over 40 years. She was and a retired nursing assistant at Clinton Medical Clinic. She enjoyed flower gardening, fishing and spending time at the beach with her family. She also had a passion for shopping with her daughters and friends. Mrs. Elma Joyce had many dear friends and a loving family. She will be missed by all who knew her – because to know her, was to love her.

Elma Joyce is survived by her three devoted daughters, Joannne Gibson of Raleigh, Joyce Carlton and husband Bruce of Fayetteville and Jewell Honeycutt of Garner; her brother, Jimmy Daughtry and wife, Loueen of Goldsboro; sister, Annett Aldrich of Leesburg, Va. and brother-in-law, Billy Owen of Clinton. "MaMa Honeycutt" was blessed with seven grandchildren: Kelly McKelvey, Heather Gibson, Alana Carlton, Joanna Mikulski, Chase Shain, Chad Honeycutt and Nicole Honeycutt; six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, Kali.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Honeycutt; great-grandson, Dylan McKelvey and a sister, Sophia Owen.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to the American of Eastern NC at 3739 National Dr., Ste. 110 Raleigh, NC. 27612 or by visiting .

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Honeycutt family.