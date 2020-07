Elmon Williams

CLINTON — Ms. Elmon Williams, 86, of 1820 Beamon Woods Road, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at The Magnolia Nursing Facility, Clinton, N.C.

The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Little Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton, N.C. with the Rev. Jean Boykin officiating.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Worley Funeral Home Inc., Clinton, N.C.