Elvadean Daughtry Mrs. Elvadean Wilson Daughtry, 76, of Greensboro, passed away in her home on April 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in Baltimore Maryland to the late Claudie K. and Onless Jackson Wilson. She began her studies at Johns Hopkins earning a degree in Nursing. She continued her studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Elvadean served as a school nurse in Guilford County until her retirement in 2005. She was known and loved for her gentle nature and for her compassionate spirit of serving and giving. While just a teenager, she joined Youth for Christ and chose to become a Christian by accepting Jesus Christ as her Savior. As a member of Westover Church, she continued this commitment through her active involvement including serving on mission trips domestically and internationally. Sharing time with her family and friends was a gift that brought her much joy. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles W. Daughtry; two sons, Brian Daughtry of Greensboro and Eric Daughtry, his wife Jennifer, two granddaughters, Katie Lynne and Allie Grace Daughtry of Willow Spring, North Carolina; her sister, Marie W. Hudson nephew Steve Lewis and his wife Sharon, all of Spiveys Corner. Due to the current public health crisis, a private graveside service will be held in the Faison Cemetery in Faison, N.C. on Wednesday, May 6. Officiating will be the Rev. Chris Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to Westover Church (Mission Funds) in Greensboro, NC or Shady Grove Baptist Church in Spiveys Corner, NC. Tyndall Funeral Home, Inc., Mt. Olive, NC in charge.



