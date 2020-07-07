Emily "Jean" Sutton

Emily Eugene "Jean" Sutton, 85, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at Pelican Health in Swannanoa, N.C. She was born on Sept. 14, 1934 in Fayetteville, N.C., to Emily Snipes Westbrook and James Corriher Westbrook.

Jean was born Emily Eugene Westbrook and was raised on a farm in Taylors Bridge, where she developed a love for music and art and was a member of Trinity Methodist Church. She attended Taylors Bridge School, where she fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Mack Haskell Sutton.

After she graduated high school in 1952, Mack enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Japan during the Korean War, while Jean moved to Raleigh to attend Peace College. She was reunited with Mack in 1954. They were married on November 20th of that year and moved to a farm in Taylors Bridge where they raised two children (and eventually spoiled their grandchildren). While Mack farmed, Jean worked at First Citizens Bank.

When Mack passed away in 1999, Jean moved to Clinton and attended Clinton Family Worship Center. Always busy, she had many hobbies including reading, journaling, encouraging loved ones with letters and cards, coloring, and playing the piano and organ. Jean loved her family deeply, and showered them with unwavering love and prayer. She was the earthly "rock" of our family — an irreplaceable piece who's wisdom and encouragement will live on for generations.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents James and Emily Westbrook, and her husband, Mack Sutton.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Williamson; son and daughter-in-law, Mark Sutton (Jodi) of Teachey; her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila McMillan (David) of Simpsonville, S.C.; four grandchildren, Gina Tew (Eric) of Dunn, Matthew Sutton (Danielle) of Seattle, Wa., Heather Leo (Eddie) of Simpsonville, S.C., Kristen Roush (Greg) of Holly Springs, and Paige McMillan of Asheville; and four great-grandchildren, Carson and Wesley Tew, and Brooks and Charlotte Leo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9th at Clinton Cemetery off of W Main St. Those who wish to attend are respectfully asked to adhere to current North Carolina guidelines for social distancing given by the Governor.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 111, Wilmington, N.C. 28403 will be gratefully appreciated.