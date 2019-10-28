Emma Wynn

CLINTON — Mrs. Emma Juanita Wynn, 88, of 216 Deems Drive, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Willow Creek Nursing & Rehab Center, Goldsboro, NC.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Running Branch Church of Christ Disciples of Christ with Elder Thomas Raynor officiating. The burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.