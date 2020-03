BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Mrs. Emma Lee Jackson, 81, formerly of Sampson County, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Morning Star Holy Church with Pastor Richard Kimber officiating.

The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morning Star Holy Church.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com