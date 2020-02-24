Ercelle Adams

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Ercelle Smith Adams, 83, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim McQueen and the Rev. Tom Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Adams was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Elwood Silas and Cornelia Bass Tyndall. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Alfred Smith; second husband, Eugene Adams; daughter, Nan Ray and son, Danny Smith. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Sessoms and husband, Jeffery of Roseboro; son, Freddy Smith and wife, Beth of Stedman; four sisters, Janie Wilson (Marvin) of Stedman, Ann Davis (Jerry) of Clinton, Peggy Anderson (Wesley) of Ellerbe and Faye Starling (Robert) of Stedman; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.