TURKEY — Mr. Eric Jermaine Middleton, 46, of 195 W. Faison Ave., Turkey, passed away Saturday at home.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Way of the Cross Church, Turkey, with Apostle Marcus Becton officiating. The burial in The Chestnutt Family Cemetery, Magnolia.

A Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Way of the Cross Church.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com