Erika Tart

FAISON — Mrs. Erika Weisner Tart, 81, of 45 Panhandle Road, formerly of Roseboro, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton, N.C.

Mrs. Tart was born on Feb. 21, 1938, in Berlin, Germany, and was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Ray Tart, her mother, Ella Weisner, her brother-in-law, Dalton Tart, and his wife, Lucille Tart, and her sister-in-law, Beatrice Tart Strickland.

Mrs. Tart is survived by her loving family; sons and daughters-in law, Ronnie Tart, and wife, Carolyn, of Dunn, N.C.; Donnie Tart and wife, Judye, of Faison, N.C.; her grandchildren, Richard Tart and wife, Sara of Newton Grove, N.C., Marsha Tart of Faison, N.C., and Stephen Tart and wife Amy of Murphy, N.C.; three grandchildren, Travis and Kaityn Tart, and Caleb Peedin; and her sister-in-law, Faye Tart Ray of Roseboro, N.C.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg, N.C., conducted by the Rev. Robert Beasley, with visitation following the service, and at other times at the home of Donnie and Judye, 45 Panhandle Road, Faison, N.C.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors of the facilities Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton, N.C., Liberty Hospice, and Rolling Ridge Assisted Living in Newton Grove, N.C., for the care provided to Mrs. Tart and the family.