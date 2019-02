HARRELLS — Mr. Ernest "Tweet" Herndon, 73, of 2088 Tomahawk Hwy., died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at NorthChase Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Keathern Baptist Church in Harrells. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors.

The public will be received Sunday, Feb. 24, from 1-6 p.m. with family present from 5-6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.