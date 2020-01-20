Ernest Maroschak

Ernest J. Maroschak, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 17, 2020. Born on July 15, 1939 in Vienna, Austria, he was the son of the late Ernst and Klara Maroschak.

Mr. Maroschak is survived by his wife, Kay Maroschak; daughters, Tina Johnson (Jay) and Tonya Fink (Greg); sons, Ernie Maroschak (April) and Curtis Maroschak (Nichole); brothers, Michael Maroschak and Max Maroschak; grandchildren, Evie Johnson, Zach Johnson, Caleb Fink, Eli Fink, Bethany Fink, Sarah Jadon Fink, Kel Maroschak, Tobin Maroschak; and nephews, Marc Maroschak and Michael Maroschak.

Mr. Maroschak owned and operated Plastic Tubing, Inc. (PTI) in Roseboro, N.C., and Oneonta, Ala., for 36 years before retiring to Florida.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.