Ernest Marion Odum

CLINTON — Ernest Marion Odum, 84, of Roseboro Highway, Clinton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetary with Rev. Jeffrey Barber officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall prior to the service and at other times at the home.

Ernest was born in Sampson County to Marion Butler Odum and Ethel Johnson Odum on March 15, 1936.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby O. Brown.

He graduated from Concord School and served in the National Guard. A licensed pilot, Ernest enjoyed flying friends and family over the local countryside. As a talented welder, he shared his skills teaching at Sampson Community College and while managing Cook Machine Company. Ernest loved driving big rig trucks and passed on his enthusiasm to his sons and grandsons. He later established Odum Farming Company where he fulfilled his passion of working with his family, raising livestock, and growing crops.

Ernest believed in working hard from dawn to dusk and expected others to do the same. Although he exhibited a strong work ethic, he always made time for socialization. Breakfasts with friends at the community store were a highlight for him. Ernest enjoyed a spirited conversation, a mischievous joke, a little gossip, a sausage biscuit, and some very hot coffee to start his day. Each year Ernest looked forward to planting, irrigating, and sharing his crop of sweet corn with others.

Throughout his life he enjoyed feeding the cows, checking the crops, and having cook-outs with his grandchildren who affectionately called him Pa Pa. He was a member, a former Sunday School teacher, and a youth leader of White Oak Baptist Church.

Survivors include: wife of 62 years, Grace Rackley Odum; sons, Craig Odum and wife Donna, Mike Odum and wife Donna, Scott Odum and wife Sally, Ashley Odum and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Meredith, Matthew, Mackenzie, Michael, Morgan, Ashton, Taylor, Rachel, Emily, Mary Scott, Michaelah; great-grandchildren, Briana, Brayden, Vella, Jax, Cade, Colby, Kara, Carson; many nieces and nephews, and a host of life-long friends.

Ernest fought a courageous battle as his health declined. The professional care of Dr. Larry Watts and staff, as well as Community Homecare and Hospice was greatly appreciated.