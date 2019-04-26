CLINTON — Ernestine Best Lindly, 90, of 301 Pineview Road, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m.Sunday, April 28, at Grove Park Baptist Church with the Rev. E. C. Mattocks and Mr. Ronnie Warren officiating. Interment will follow in the Matthis Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m.Sunday, just before the service at Grove Park Baptist Church and at other times at the home.

Ernestine, born in 1929 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Ernest Best and Juanita Matthis Best. She retired from the Sampson County Health Department as a Registered Nurse and also worked with Sampson Regional Medical Center. She was also a member of Grove Park Baptist Church for over 50 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Major Harold Goodman Lindly and sisters, Katheryn Evans, Mildred Ray, Lois Colwell and Helen Best.

Survivors include sister, Peggy Turner of Yatesville, Ga.; son, Doug Lindly (Lisa) of Powder Springs, Ga.; daughter, Cecilia Mattocks (E.C.) of Clinton; grandchildren, Crystal, Phillip, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Reed, and Paige; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Tucker, Tyler, Lucia, Grace, Jameson, Sam and Jamie; and special friend, Dorothy Tyndall.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the NC Baptist Mean and Women Disaster Relief Ministry in care of the Eastern Baptist Association, PO Box 712, Warsaw, NC 28398.

