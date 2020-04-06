Esidora A. Butler

Esidora Angelina Butler passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1932 in Meriden, Connecticut. Esidora was the daughter of Dominico and Margherita (Nigro) Muratore.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jesse; her son, Paul F. Butler; her parents; her brothers Joseph and John; and her sisters Josephine, Rose, and Giovanna.

She is survived by her son, Richard B. Butler; daughters, Diane L. Harvey (Kevin) and Ellen B. Hancox (Scott); three grandchildren, Sarah H. Sen (Suman), Laura K. Hancox (Nathan) and Luke A. Hancox (Willene); great-grandsons, Neel and Kabir Sen; and brother-in-law Howard Matchett.

Esidora graduated from Meriden High School in 1950 and attended the University of Connecticut at Storrs and graduated from the Meriden Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She was licensed as a Registered Nurse in Connecticut, North Carolina and Virginia. She started her nursing career at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill in 1954. She worked and supported her husband while he attended UNC School of Law.

Esidora was a doting mother to her four children. She supported each of her children's interests and endeavors. Her math and science skills made her our homework tutor and she was a lifelong learner of science and medicine. To her three grandchildren she was the grandmother who spoiled you and gave you cookies any time of day. She had a beautiful voice and she loved to dance.

A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, NC.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis. Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Clinton, NC.