IVANHOE — Essie Mae Ray, 73, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Home Going Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 9364 Wildcat Road, Ivanhoe. Burial will held at Pilgrim Rest Old Cemetery.

A public walk-thru will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation and also one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at her sons home at 10014 Garland Hwy., Clinton.

The Ray Family has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with professional services.