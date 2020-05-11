Estel Hope CLINTON — Estel Thomas Hope, 82, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Sampson County, NC on Oct. 6, 1937 to the late Marion and Emma McClenny Hope, Estel was a truck driver. In addition to his parents, Estel is also preceded in death by his wife, Clarie DeVault Hope; sisters, Lucille Hope Williams and Kathleen Wiliams; brothers, Jasper Hope and Carlee Hope; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at Clinton City Cemetery. Estel leaves to cherish his memories: nieces and nephews, Linda Vann (Joe) of Rose Hill, NC, Carolyn Wilson (Steve) of Roseboro, Johnny (JD) Williams, Jr. (Mary) of Clinton, NC, Doris Robinson (Thomas) of Clinton, NC, Lawrence Hope (Bertha) of Rose Hill, NC, Ricky Hope (Mona) of Rose Hill, NC, Ronnie Williams and Larry Smith (Helen). Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



