Estella Bradshaw

CLINTON — Estella Bradshaw, 82, of 117 Doris Ave., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Wake Med in Raleigh.

A Holy Mass will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Immaculate Catholic Church in Clinton by Father Joseph Dionne officiating.

Estella leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 55 years, PA Bradshaw of the home; son, Earl Bradshaw of Clinton; daughter, Luz Marie Meyer of Clinton; brother, Rafael Flores Jr. of San Francisco, Calif.; sister, Marta Melton Dambeck (husband, Dr. Allyn) of Clinton; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

