Ethel Mae "Step" Boone

CLINTON — Mrs. Ethel Mae "Step" Raynor Boone, 80, of 1385 Faison Hwy., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Paul Church of Christ with Pastor Kelvin Williamson officiating. The burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

