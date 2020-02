Ethel Mae Vann

CLINTON — Miss Ethel Mae Vann, 96, of 180 Southwood Drive, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 Southwood Nursing Center, Clinton, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Union Grove Church of Christ DOC with the Rev. Eduardo L. Vann officiating. Burial in Sandhills Cemetery, Clinton, N.C.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.