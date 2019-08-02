Eunice Jean Edge Johnson, 80, formerly of rural Roseboro, died at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from complications of dementia at The Magnolia Memory Care unit in Clinton.

She was born in the home on the family farm in Beaver Dam (southeastern Cumberland County) on August 8, 1938 to Shelton Britt Edge and Ella Bunnell Edge. Both parents preceded her in death.

She completed high school at Stedman High School in 1956 and married Billy Lee, originally of Johnson county in 1959. He gave her two sons. They survive. Billy preceded her in death.

In 1977, she married the love of her life, Gene Allen Johnson. Originally of Bolivia, NC, Gene preceded her in death and took a piece of her heart with him in 1980.

Known as "Ms. Eunice" or "Ms. Jean" to her friends, she was a homemaker for most of her adult life before working at Roseboro Manufacturing ("the shirt factory") and other jobs in the Roseboro area during the 70s and 80s. She enjoyed working outside the home. She loved being around people with whom she could share a gentle smile or a conversation. Good Lord knows Ms. Jean loved to talk! In 1982, she enrolled at Sampson Technical College and became a Certified Nursing Assistant working for Sampson County and then independently as an in-home caretaker. This is where she really bloomed. She enjoyed helping the elderly and disabled and never left someone's home until every need had been fulfilled and every speck of dust had been obliterated! She established many friendships and earned the respect and loyalty of all she worked with and for during her career as a CNA. In later life, she made the ultimate sacrifice and chose to stay home with her mother who was bedridden and suffering from Alzheimers disease. After the passing of her mother, she lived alone and until her final days at home, kept a beautiful and immaculate home and yard of which she was very proud. She was a member of the Roseboro Church of God.

Survivors include her son Tim, his wife Misa and their children, LouVeda, Misaki, Shelton and Ezra of Tacoma, Wa.; son Terry, and his daughter Victoria (Tori) of Rochester, In; sister Linda Edge Barber (Ronald) of Wilmington; brothers Jerry (Ully) of Tennessee, Joe (Janice) of Roseboro, Danny (Deborah) of Washington, NC, and David (Kathy) of Lumberton, NC; 15 nieces and nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Edge Blackwell.

At her request, there will be no service. There will be a visitation at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro Sunday Aug. 4, from 1-3 p.m. Burial will follow the visitation at Sunrise Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Salemburg.

She requested no flowers for her visitation instead requesting donations be made in her name to the Roseboro Church of God, PO Box 6, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.