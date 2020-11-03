Eva Bernice Morrisey Hayes

CLINTON — Eva Bernice Morrisey Hayes died on Nov. 2, 2020.

She was married to Raymond C. Hayes for 52 years until his passing in 2006.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline L. Hayes and son, Gregory Brent Hayes. She is survived by her children, James Carl Morrisey of Horsham, PA; Kimberly Royal (Jeff) of Clinton, NC; Ray C. Hayes II (Mary) of Roseboro, NC; Eva Teasdell (Jason) of Gastonia, NC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces , nephews and other family members.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held virtually on Saturday, Nov. 7.