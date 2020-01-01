Evelyn Beatrice Owens McDaniel

CLINTON — Mrs. Evelyn Beatrice Owens McDaniel, 77, of 1631 W. Main St., died at Rex Hospital in Raleigh on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Luther Sanchez officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born in 1942 in Sampson County, Beatrice was the daughter of the late Clarence Brown and Ethel Alonza Boyette Owens. She was a member of The Apostolic Church and was a retired nurses aide with Sampson Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Edgar M. McDaniel, Jr.; two sons, Bobby McDaniel and wife Carol of Clinton and William McDaniel and wife Maria, also of Clinton; brother, Clarence Owens of Fayetteville; and granddaughter, Anna Flores.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Clayton Owens and John Walter Owens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home of her son, William McDaniel.

