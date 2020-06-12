Evelyn Joyce Daw
GOLDSBORO — Evelyn Joyce Daw, 85, of 2548 Browns Church Road passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Millers Chapel PFWB Church, 10441 Faison Hwy, Faison, with the Rev. Bill Cotton officiating,

Entombment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Grandview Memorial Park U.S. 421 North, Clinton.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 33 years JT Daw of the home; daughters, Beverly Bailey of Clinton, Pam Franklin and husband Jeff of Wake Forest, Shelby Daw Phillips and husband Wayne of Clinton, Sherry Daw of Clinton; son, Steve Daw and wife Glenda of Clinton; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
