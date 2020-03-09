Faye Spell Warren

CLINTON — Mrs. Faye Spell Warren, 84, of 303 Inverness Road, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 408 College St., with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on Jan. 27, 1936 in Sampson County, Faye was the daughter of the late Robbie H. Spell and Annie Lee Spell. Faye was a true Southern lady who has spent her life caring for her family and the community she loved. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church where she served on the Board of Deacons and a former teacher of the "Love" Sunday school class. She loved to work in her garden, especially tending to her roses.

Faye is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Douglas Wayne Warren, who was her sweetheart. She also leaves behind her two sons, Robbie Warren of Clinton and Walt Warren and wife, Caroline of Raleigh; her five grandsons, Mason, Ridge, Ethan, John Page and Reid Warren; and her brother, Lynwood Spell of Roseboro.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Warren and a son, Wayne Warren, a brother, Walter Richard Spell and her sister, Ann Spell Jeffords.

The family will receive friends at her home. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Warren family.