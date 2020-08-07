1/1
Fletcher Jefferson "Jeff" Hales
Fletcher Jefferson "Jeff" Hales

HOPE MILLS — Fletcher Jefferson "Jeff" Hales, 71, of Hope Mills, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher and Louise Bullard Hales; and a sister, Linda Madgar.

Jeff leaves behind his wife, Cynthia Hales of Hope Mills; two sons, Brian (Michelle) Hales of Hampstead, Wade (Melissa) Hall of Lumberton; daughter, Lois (Michael) Walker of Fayetteville; two brothers, Lawrence (Diane) Hales of Roseboro, Marson Hales of Roseboro; three sisters, Annette (Jim) Cobb of Melbourne, FL, Cathy (Jeff) Carlisle of Roseboro, Loreen (Randy) Hudson of Turkey; four grandchildren, Tyler Hales, Brandon (Kimberly) Faircloth, Whitney Hall, Emily-Grace Hall; four great-grandchildren, Cameron Faircloth, MaKayla Faircloth, MaKenzie Faircloth, MaKinley Faircloth; a special friend, Phillip "Phil" (Teresa) Edwards of Wade; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeff was well known as a Licensed Electrician who retired from PWC of Fayetteville. He loved fishing, tinkering around in the country with his tractors, spending time with his family and friends, as well as working side by side with his best friend, Phillip "Phil" Edwards.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Reverend Wesley Pritchard officiating. Burial will follow at the Roseboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service, and other times at 3883 Beaver Dam Church Road, Roseboro, NC.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
AUG
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
1 entry
August 6, 2020
Mr. Jeff was more than just my grandmothers next door neighbor. He was the kindest soul who Im proud to call a member of my extended family. He did so much for us, and I’m so thankful for him. He and his wife Cynthia were so generous and welcoming. Mr. Jeff always did the yard work within the two yards because my grandmother refused to do it herself. Mr. Jeff didn’t mind though, and he always had a smile on his face as he mowed the lawn. All of my memories of Mr. Jeff involve him working outside, or sitting around a table enjoying a meal together as a family. I remember his smile, especially how big it was on his wedding day. Thank you Mr. Jeff for being a caretaker for my family. We will never forget you and your kindness. Love, Morgan Hudson
Morgan Hudson
Friend
