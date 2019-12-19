Florence McCalop Thompson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence McCalop Thompson.
Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Obituary
Send Flowers

ORANGE, N.J. — Mrs. Florence McCalop Thompson, 89, of 36 Renshaw Ave., East Orange, N.J.(formerly of Turkey) passed on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Columbus Hospital Ltach, Newark, N.J.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with Apostle Marcus O. Becton officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

A Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Family receiving friends at the home of Pearline Faison, 172 Hook Lane, Clinton.


Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.