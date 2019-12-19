ORANGE, N.J. — Mrs. Florence McCalop Thompson, 89, of 36 Renshaw Ave., East Orange, N.J.(formerly of Turkey) passed on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Columbus Hospital Ltach, Newark, N.J.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with Apostle Marcus O. Becton officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

A Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Family receiving friends at the home of Pearline Faison, 172 Hook Lane, Clinton.