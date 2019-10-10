DELWAY — Mrs. Florence Thornton Robinson, 71, of 1200 Kader Merritt Road, passed away at Sampson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Red Hill Universalist Church with the Rev. Chuck Yancey and the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Born on Dec. 23, 1947 in Sampson County, Florence was the daughter of the late Alma Turner and Charles E. Thornton. She was a homemaker and attended Red Hill Universalist Church. She loved flower gardening and had a passion for animals, especially cats and Saint Bernards. She loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren.

Florence is survived by her husband, Dale Robinson; daughter, Angie Bradshaw Herring and husband, Derrick, of Turkey; son, Stephen Bradshaw and wife, Bridget of Turkey; and brother, Stephen Thornton and fiance' Cindy Greenway. She was blessed with six grandchildren, whom she adored: Quinn Tart, Meredith Herring, Peyton Bradshaw, Jonah Bradshaw, Devin Splawn and Hailey Splawn.

The family will receive friends immediately following the services on Saturday afternoon, at the church.

