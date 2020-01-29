Frances E. Jernigan

CLINTON — Ms. Frances E. Jernigan, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Plainview PFWB Church. Officiating the funeral service will be the Rev. Chubby Reiber. The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. Ms. Frances will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Debra Davis and husband Ken of Clinton; granddaughter, Kelly LaRue and husband Richard of Clinton; granddog, Mia; sisters, Edith Sasser of Mt. Olive, Garnell Brodgen of Grantham and Iris Coston of Maple Hill; and brothers, Gerald Barefoot of Roseboro, Floyd Barefoot of Raleigh, Shelton Barefoot of Raleigh and Glenn Barefoot of Louisburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Octavia Barefoot; husband, J.M. Jernigan; and brothers, Wesley Barefoot and George Barefoot.

Ms. Frances was a member of Plainview PFWB Church and the Women's Auxiliary. Also, she was employed with K-Mart for 17 years.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., Newton Grove, N.C.