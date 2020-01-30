CLINTON — Ms. Frances E. Jernigan, 86, of Clinton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Plainview PFWB Church. Officiating the funeral service will be the Rev. Chubby Reiber. The family will receive family and friends at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Ms. Frances will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Debra Davis and husband Ken of Clinton; granddaughter, Kelly LaRue and husband Richard of Clinton; granddog, Mia; sisters, Edith Sasser of Mt. Olive, Garnell Brodgen of Grantham and Iris Coston of Maple Hill; brothers, Gerald Barefoot of Roseboro, Floyd Barefoot of Raleigh, Shelton Barefoot of Raleigh and Glenn Barefoot of Louisburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Octavia Barefoot; husband, J. M. Jernigan; brothers, Wesley Barefoot and George Barefoot.

Ms. Frances was a member of Plainview PFWB Church and the Women's Auxiliary. Also, she was employed with K-Mart for 17 years.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., Newton Grove.