Frances H. Merritt
Frances H. Merritt

NEWTON GROVE — Frances H. Merritt, 82, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, Newton Grove. Interment will be in Merritt Family Cemetery, Newton Grove, with the Rev. Gregg Presnall officiating

The family will receive family and friends at the church 1 hour prior to the funeral service.

She was preceded in death by: parents, James Hardie and Hermie Elouise Harris; husband, William Harold Merritt; sister, Joyce McLamb; and brothers, James Robert Harris and Jackie Harris.

Due to the current health concerns, the family understands if you are not able to join them for the funeral service. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
