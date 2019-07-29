Mrs. Frances Irene Sutton, of Willow Road, Clinton, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m. in the Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Calhoun and the Rev. Mike Shook officiating.

Mrs. Sutton was a native of Sampson County, the widow of M.J. Hudson and Tatum Lee Sutton, and was the daughter of the late William Dewey Quinn and Callie Irene Pope Quinn. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and retired from Thermopane. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Robinson; three brothers, William Dewey Quinn, Jr., Samuel Matthew Quinn and Timothy Nelson Quinn.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Hudson of Goldsboro; two grandchildren, Kelly R. Bland and Jonathan Blake Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Quinn Pollock and Collin Layton; two sisters, Marie Butler and husband Bobby and Shelva Warren and husband Ronnie; two step daughters, Tamra Jones and husband Rick and Kimberly Sutton and husband Jamie; four step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Quinn and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 800 Smith St., Clinton, NC 28328.