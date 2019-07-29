Frances Irene Sutton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Irene Sutton.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Frances Irene Sutton, of Willow Road, Clinton, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m. in the Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Calhoun and the Rev. Mike Shook officiating.

Mrs. Sutton was a native of Sampson County, the widow of M.J. Hudson and Tatum Lee Sutton, and was the daughter of the late William Dewey Quinn and Callie Irene Pope Quinn. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and retired from Thermopane. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Robinson; three brothers, William Dewey Quinn, Jr., Samuel Matthew Quinn and Timothy Nelson Quinn.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Hudson of Goldsboro; two grandchildren, Kelly R. Bland and Jonathan Blake Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Quinn Pollock and Collin Layton; two sisters, Marie Butler and husband Bobby and Shelva Warren and husband Ronnie; two step daughters, Tamra Jones and husband Rick and Kimberly Sutton and husband Jamie; four step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Quinn and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 800 Smith St., Clinton, NC 28328.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.