Frances Jeanette Daughtry, 87, of Clinton, passed away on June 4, 2019 at Southwood Nursing Home in Clinton with her family by her side.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 9, at 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Clinton with the Rev. Tony Calhoun officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. A private burial will be held in Clinton City Cemetery.

Frances was born on December 7, 1931 to Leon and Mattie Flowers Lamb. She worked as Office Manager and Accountant at Ezzell Trucking for many years, but the position that gave her the greatest joy was taking care of her family. She was a dear friend and a soft-spoken lady who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sheila Daughtry; grandchildren, Rick, Christopher and Kylie Daughtry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Allen Walton Daughtry; children, Neal Allen and Rick Lamb Daughtry; brothers, Jack, Dixon and Charles Lamb.

The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.