Frances McLamb Royal
Frances McLamb Royal

CLINTON — Frances McLamb Royal, 76, of 5730 Hobbton Hwy., passed away on Friday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan and Elder Terrell McClain officiating.

Born on June 19, 1944 in Harnett County, Frances was the daughter of the late Harry Clelean McLamb, Sr. and Lillie Hobbs McLamb and widow to Mr. James Rassie Royal. She was a teacher's assistant for Hobbton Elementary School and worked in the school system for over 34 years. She was a member of St. Paul Original Free Will Baptist Church. She cherished her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She also loved to travel with her husband and friends on weekend trips.

Frances leaves behind a daughter, Joan R. Gainey and husband, Jeffery of Clinton; son, James Marcus Royal of Newton Grove; two sisters: Sylvia Hansley and husband, David of Kinston, Jewell Crumpler and husband, Robert of Whiteville; brother, Harry McLamb and wife, Toree of Wilmington; two grandsons: Tyler Erastus Royal and Jared Wilson Gainey and several nieces and nephews.

A walk-through viewing will be held Sunday from 1 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and also on Monday from 9 until 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Karen Sinclair, P.O. Box 64, Newton Grove, NC 28366.

The family would like to thank Ms. Willie Smith, the staff of Rolling Ridge Assisted Living and Kitty Askins Hospice Center for their compassionate care. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Royal Family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Royal Hall Funeral Home
OCT
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hopewell UMC Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
