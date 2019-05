CLINTON — Francisco Jerez-Chandia, 32, of 404 Parker Drive, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clinton with Father Kevin Moley officiating.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.