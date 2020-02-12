Freda Ann Jacobs

CLINTON — Freda Ann Jacobs, 58, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at New Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Chris Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at New Bethel and at other times at 1236 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Clinton.

Freda, born Sept. 26, 1961 in Sampson County, was the daughter of Norman Bailey Jacobs and Garnett Rains Jacobs. She attended New Bethel Baptist Church and O'Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center.

Survivors are: parents, Norman Bailey Jacobs and Garnett Rains Jacobs; sisters, Julia Bell (Craig) and Tina Jacobs (Jonathan); nephews and nieces, Michael Bell, Ashley Bell, Scott Bell, Kich McCrimmon and Donovan McCrimmon; and seven great nieces and great nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.