Fulton Heidi Johnson

CLINTON — Mr. Fulton Heidi Johnson, 89, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Rev. Tommy Honeycutt.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.

He was born in Sampson County to the late Bill and Mamie Johnson. He is also preceded in death by sons, Glenn and Steven Johnson; daughter, Brenda Johnson and several brothers and sisters.

Fulton worked with NC Department of Transportation for over 33 years.

He is survived by his son, Keith Johnson and wife, Marci of Autryville; grandchildren, Heidi Terry and husband, Steven of Stuart, VA, Ashley Johnson and fiance', Jessie Faircloth of Clinton and Joshua Johnson of Roseboro; great-granddaughter, Bella "Gracie" Terry; sister, Janice Stuart of Charlotte; girlfriend, Frankie Bullard of Autryville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.