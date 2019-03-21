ROANOKE, Ala. — Gabriel "Gabe" Turner, 18, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Johnny Paul and Pastor Shane Paul.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Gabe was born in Cumberland County on April 22, 2000 to Chrystal Myers and Jimmy Bain. He also lived in Sampson County for a period of time. He graduated from Wadley High School in 2018 and was attending Southern Union State Community College in Roanoke, where he had just changed his major to Business.

He is preceded in death by grandmother, Donna Bain; and uncle, Randy Bain Jr.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Chrystal Myers and husband, Bryan; dad, Johnny Bain; brothers, Daniel "DJ" Hall Jr., Devon Scott Hall and Caleb Johnson; grandparents, Randy Bain Sr., Maurice Shatley and Dee Shatley; uncles, Davide Bain, Mike Shatley and wife, Kayla, Shane Paul and wife, Jenny, Johnny and Jason Paul; aunt, Charlene Callahan and husband, Richard; aunt/sisters, Tiffany Gaspard and husband, Richard and Faith Ann Turner; great grandmother, Libby Rogers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.