Gary Austin Owens, Sr.

CLINTON — Gary Austin Owens, Sr., 68, of 306 Underwood St., passed away, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31 at Grandview Memorial Garden with Mrs. Becky Spell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:15 until 3:45 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home just before the service and at other times at the home of his sister, Donna, at 381 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove.

Gary, born in 1951 in Sampson, was the son of the late David Gibson Owens and Racheal Edna Thornton Owens. He worked with Ford Tractor as a mechanic and retired from NC Correction Enterprises in Maintenance. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Gracie Autry Owens and brother, David Owens.

Survivors include; children, Sharon Annette Owens, Gary Austin Owens, Jr., David Fornes and Lora Fornes; grandchildren, Vadon Bass, Meagan Daughtry, Allen Blanchard, River Bass, Erika Tyndall and Leslie Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Alexis Blanchard, Taylor Blanchard, Brielle Daughtry and Wade Tyndall; sister, Donna Adams and Lecia Smith; brother, Michael Chalk; companion, Carolyn L. Jordan and several nieces and nephews.

