Gary Holland Davis, 68, of 3080 Union School Road, Clinton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church with the Rev. Matthew Burris and the Rev. Preston Burris officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Matthis Family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Gary, born in 1950 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Bethel Holland Davis and Sudie Olivia Matthis Davis. He was a civil engineer with the USDA Rural Development, a US Navy Veteran and attended Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Rhonda Ann Stowers Davis; sons, Marshall Owen Davis, Charles Bryan Davis and Wesley Allen Davis (Kristen); grandchild, Owen Cole Davis; and sisters, Priscilla Jane Davis Cochrane and Olivia Beth Eisler.

Memorials may be made to the , 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, Ga. 30309.

