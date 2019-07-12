Gary Mac Daughtry

NEWTON GROVE — Gary Mac Daughtry, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Daughtry's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, in the West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel in Newton Grove. The funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Chris Hall. Mr. Daughtry will be laid to rest at the Shady Grove OFWB Church Cemetery in Dunn.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at West & Dunn Funeral Home.

Mr. Daughtry's survivors include his wife, Mary Daughtry; his son, Sterling Wayne Costin and wife Connie of Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, Susan Lynn Heilman of Suffolk, Va. and Jeanette Marie Hampton of Virginia Beach; great grandsons, Dylan Wayne Hampton, Grayson Jeffery Hampton and Colton Michael Heilman; and his sister-in-law and caretaker, Joan Tew. Also left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Daughtry was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lou Allie Daughtry; and his brothers, Charles Earl Daughtry and Billy Ray Daughtry, Sr.

Condolences may be made at westanddunn.com.

The family has entrusted West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove with Mr. Daughtry's services.