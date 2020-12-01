Gary Wayne Jacobs

CLINTON — Gary Wayne Jacobs, 64, of 224 Seven Eagles Lane, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3 at Holly Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and Rev. Julius Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held immediately after the service.

Gary, born in 1956, was the son of the late Lifton Purvis Jacobs and Mary Ammons Jacobs. He attended Holly Grove Holiness Church and Breeze Wood Assembly of God. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers.

Survivors include his sister, Cathy Sewell and husband Bill. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com