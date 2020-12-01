1/1
Gary Wayne Jacobs
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Wayne Jacobs

CLINTON — Gary Wayne Jacobs, 64, of 224 Seven Eagles Lane, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3 at Holly Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and Rev. Julius Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held immediately after the service.

Gary, born in 1956, was the son of the late Lifton Purvis Jacobs and Mary Ammons Jacobs. He attended Holly Grove Holiness Church and Breeze Wood Assembly of God. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers.

Survivors include his sister, Cathy Sewell and husband Bill. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holly Grove Holiness Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved