Gary Wayne Rector

STONY POINT, NC — Gary Wayne Rector, 71, passed away at his home Saturday, March 23, 2019. Mr. Rector was the son of the late Mary Catherine "Cat" Rector.

Mr. Rector was a member of New Life Church in Taylorsville, NC. He held an AB Political Science Degree from the University of North Carolina, and a Master's Degree in Adult Education from Appalachian State University. He was a retired deputy director for the Justice Academy of North Carolina.

Mr. Rector was also a former detective with the Alexander County Sherriff's Office; a former department manager and director for the North Carolina Justice Academy; a former professor and director of Criminal Justice at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC; director of State and Local Anti-terrorism for North Carolina; and a federal contractor.

Preceding Mr. Rector in death along with his mother are his grandparents Jessie and Lillian Rector.

Surviving Mr. Rector is: his wife Kathy Messer Rector; his son, Jonathan Wayne Rector of Wake Forest; stepson, David Price; stepdaughter, Jamie Buffano; daughter in-law, Lindsay Rector; and five grandchildren, Benjamin Rector, William Rector, Eli Rector, Colson Price and Kameron Price. He is also survived by his former spouse, Cindy Rector of Stony Point.

A visitation with family and friends will be held at Chapman Funeral Home from 1 until 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 29, with funeral services starting at 2:30 p.m. A burial service will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The Rev. Lester Holcomb will be conducting the ceremony. Speakers will include Michael Hager and Don Rayburn, and pallbearers will be Mike Beatty, Stephen Oliver, Nathan Emerson, Michael Hager, Daryl Deal and Mike Smith.

