Gaye (Simmons) Cushing
Gaye Simmons Cushing

LUMBERTON — Gaye Simmons Cushing passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton.

Gaye was the youngest daughter, and self-proclaimed "baby", of the late Clifton I. Simmons and Cattie Jones Simmons. She was born and raised in Sampson County and attended East Carolina Indian School, Clinton High School, and Pembroke State University. Gaye was firm in her Christian faith and served as a bright light in this often dim world.

The consummate educator, Gaye spent a lifetime learning all she could and imparting that knowledge onto children throughout her adopted Robeson County home. Gaye's influence extended beyond the schoolhouse. To many, she was an advocate, ally, confidant, counselor, cheerleader, peacemaker, mentor, protector, and teacher. She was a charismatic storyteller who could craftily spin words to tell a tale while also teaching a valuable lesson. Her impact was widespread and her absence will be profoundly felt.

Gaye is survived by her children; daughter, Amanda Cushing, and son, David Cushing; her betrothed, Chuck Felkel; a brother, Cliff Marty Simmons (Joann); a brother-in-law, Andrew Cushing; a sister in Christ, Perleen J. Simmons; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Loren Cushing, and sisters, Mavis Carter and Wanda Bandy.

A walk-through visitation with the family will take place 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, Clinton. A graveside service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton. Rev. Chris Webb and Rev. Mike Cummings will be officiating.

** We, the family, understand if you are able to join us in spirit only, and not in person. Sending comfort and prayers from the safety of your home is welcomed. For those attending, it is recommended that you please take precautions and wear a mask. **



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
