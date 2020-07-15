1/
Gene Carson Futrell
1939 - 2020
Gene Carson Futrell

CLINTON — Mr. Gene Carson Futrell, 81, of Garland Hwy, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home.

A Graveside Service will be held in the Clinton Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, at 2 p.m. with Rev. E.C. Mattocks officiating.

Born April 9, 1939 in Duplin County, Gene was the son of the late Roy Lee and Virginia Cottle Futrell. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a retired refrigeration repairman. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, and loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his wife, Winnie Potter Futrell of the home; daughter, Pamela Futrell of Clinton; son, Christopher Futrell and wife, Mary of Clinton; sisters, Mary Parker of Weaverville and Helen Tart of Goldsboro; brother, George Futrell of Wilmington. He is also survived by four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Jackson; brothers, Roy Futrell and Jack Futrell. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Futrell family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
